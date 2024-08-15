The Black Ballot is a NewsOne docuseries that explores crucial moments in Black history, such as how the Civil Rights Act led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the influence of Black elected officials over the years. Through powerful and insightful conversations with activists, celebrities, political historians, and influencers, it highlights the progress and ongoing struggle for voting rights in the Black community. Watch and shed light on the crucial lessons from our past and how Black history continues to shape our present and future.