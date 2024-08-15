The Black Ballot Show

The Black Ballot is a NewsOne docuseries that explores crucial moments in Black history, such as how the Civil Rights Act led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the influence of Black elected officials over the years. Through powerful and insightful conversations with activists, celebrities, political historians, and influencers, it highlights the progress and ongoing struggle for voting rights in the Black community. Watch and shed light on the crucial lessons from our past and how Black history continues to shape our present and future.

black ballot week later
17:51

The Black Ballot – Episode 22: The Road Ahead

Black Ballot Finale
01:17:00

The Black Ballot – Episode 21: America Decides

Black Ballot ep19
0:00

The Black Ballot – Episode 19: Conspiracy Theories Attack Democracy

Black Ballot ep20
20:00

The Black Ballot – Episode 20: The Season Finale of America?

black ballot ep 18
0:00

The Black Ballot – Episode 18: Deplorable Democracy

Black Ballot ep.17
21:14

The Black Ballot – Episode 17: TRUMP’s 2016 Plot Twist

black Ballot ep 16
25:15

The Black Ballot – Episode 16: BLM & The Twitter Megaphone

The Black Ballot: American Requiem_ep15.mp4
13:08

The Black Ballot – Episode 15: American Requiem

The Black Ballot: My President is Black! -- Backfires
17:32

The Black Ballot – Episode 14: My President is Black! — Backfires

The Black Ballot: The First "Worst" President
16:47

The Black Ballot – Episode 13: The First “Worst” President

The Black Ballot: Ep. 12_America's "Scandal" episode.mp4
14:35

The Black Ballot – Episode 12: America’s “Scandal” episode

Black Ballot: First "Black" President Ep 11
18:39

Black Ballot – Episode 11: First “Black” President

Black Ballot ep 10
11:36

The Black Ballot – Episode 10: Race Bait

black ballot ep 9
12:24

The Black Ballot – Episode 9: Reagan Repercussions

Black Ballot Episode 8 Thumbnail
20:50

The Black Ballot – Episode 8: Impressionable

black ballot ep 7
14:05

The Black Ballot – Episode 7: Evolutions

The Black Ballot - Episode 6
14:42

The Black Ballot – Episode 6: Corruption

The Black Ballot - Episode 5
12:08

The Black Ballot – Episode 5: Political Prostitutes

The Black Ballot - Episode 4
12:06

The Black Ballot – Episode 4: Radical

The Black Ballot - Episode 3
14:15

The Black Ballot – Episode 3: Tired

The Black Ballot Episode 2
15:26

The Black Ballot – Episode 2: The Switch

The Black Ballot - Episode 1: The Civil Rights Act of 1964
14:30

The Black Ballot – Episode 1: The Civil Rights Act of 1964

Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
17:51
The Black Ballot

The Black Ballot: The 2024 Election One Week Later

Alsobrooks for Senate, Maryland Democrat Election Night Party
14 Items
Politics

Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History

A pro-Trump demonstrator
The Black Ballot

‘The Black Ballot’ Episode 19: Conspiracy Theories Attack Democracy

Republican nominee Donald Trump gestures as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton
21:14
The Black Ballot

‘The Black Ballot’ Episode 17: Trump’s 2016 Plot Twist

TOPSHOT-US-CRIME-POLICE-RACE-UNREST
25:15
The Black Ballot

‘The Black Ballot’ Episode 16: BLM And The Twitter Megaphone

Obama has begun rallying supporters
The Black Ballot

‘The Black Ballot’ Episode 15: ‘American Requiem’

Supreme Court of the United States
Politics

2024 Elections Mean Justice Is On The Ballot

BPAC logo
BPAC Election Resource Center

BPAC’s Adrianne Shropshire Raises Awareness For Black Voters And The 2024 Election

