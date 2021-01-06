Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 5:00 a.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —

Capitol Hill’s most exclusive club got its newest member Wednesday morning after it was determined that Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in their heated Senate runoff election in Georgia.

It is such an exclusive group that in the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women.

Warnock’s historic win that made him Georgia’s first Black Senator meant that the Senate will still have three sitting U.S. Senators who are Black.

That figure could have decreased by one had Warnock lost, since California Sen. Kamala Harris and her running mate Joe Biden won the presidential election to make her the first Black vice president in American history.

There could have been more had California Gov. Gavin Newsom answered calls to fill her Senate seat with another Black woman. Instead, the 2021 Congress will open without a Black woman Senator for the first time in four years, a void that was glaring to critics of Newsom’s decision.

To be sure, the ensuing debate following Newsom’s decision had everything to do with the absence of a Black woman in the U.S. Senate and nothing to do with the fact that Senate-designate and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla would be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. It did, however, have to do with the representation of Black people in the U.S. Senate, something that has historically been all but a novelty.

Only in recent years has the election of Black candidates to the U.S. Senate picked up steam.

It’s been 150 years since the first Black person was elected to the U.S. Senate, with another following four years later in 1874.

But it would be more than 90 years later until the next Black man was elected to the U.S. Senate.

It would be another quarter of a century until the next Black person — the first Black woman — would win a Senate election.

A little more than a decade later, America got its next Black Senator — one who would notably go on to become the first Black person elected president of the United States.

That seemingly opened the relative floodgates to usher in a historic era that would include four more Black U.S. Senators, culminating with two of whom had legitimate runs for the White House.

