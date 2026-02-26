Subscribe

If you enjoyed both the Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Shows, you should know that a Black woman did that. 

Charm La’Donna, who is from Compton, choreographed the last two Super Bowls, fusing “precision, attitude, and culture storytelling.”

In this episode of Black Joy Blazers, we pay tribute to Charm La’Donna and those who came before her. Black dancers like Camille A. Brown,  Carmen de Lavallade, Abdel Salaam, and Katherine Dunham paved the way by using their artistry to express Black love and tell Black stories.

This Black History Month, Black Joy Blazers celebrates the Architects of Movement.

More Videos

More from NewsOne
NFL: AUG 02 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
17 Items

Notable Black People Who Died By Suicide

38min

Comment
Far-right activist Laura Loomer

Laura Loomer Calls Obamas ‘Anti-White Racists.’ Trump Shares Her Post

3hr

Comment
Black Joy Blazers : Architects of Movement
2:50

Black Joy Blazers : Architects Of Movement

4hr

Comment
Casey Means Senate HELP

Surgeon General Nominee Gives Evasive Answers During Confirmation Hearing

4hr

Comment
Oliver "Power" Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga...
22 Items

Notable Black Folks Who Died In 2026

5hr

Comment
Matt Madere

Calling A Black Man The N-Word On Video Is Bad For Business, It Seems

5hr

Comment

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close