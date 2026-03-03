Subscribe

Black Joy Blazers: Architects of Style honors the visionaries who didn’t just follow trends; they defined entire eras. People like Ann Lowe, who, after being the only Black student in her design school, shaped American culture through her fashions and designed the wedding gown of Jackie Kennedy. Patrick Kelly was the first American to be admitted to Chambre syndicale du prêt-à-porter des couturiers et des créateurs de mode. Ruth E. Carter is the first Black woman to win multiple Oscar awards for costume design in Hollywood.

These are just some of the luminaries highlighted in this episode of Black Joy Blazers.

