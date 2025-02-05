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Late Poet, activist, and icon Nikki Giovanni speaks on the power of Black history, the fight against book bans, and how joy remains central to Black resilience in this installment of Black Joy Blazers. From reflecting on the Civil Rights Movement to praising Black Lives Matter, Giovanni shares wisdom on aging, legacy, and the importance of speaking the truth—even when it’s uncomfortable. She also delivers a moving reading of her poem “Quilts”, recalling the comfort of handmade quilts gifted to her during her cancer battle. With humor and sharp insight, she challenges political forces that seek to suppress Black voices while celebrating the unbreakable spirit of the Black community.

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