TV One Announces New Season

TV One, the six-year-old cable network owned by Radio One*, announced today their upcoming series for 2011 with their first-ever announcement event for advertisers and media.

Over 200 industry executives braved the icy, New York City streets to see network stars like Toccarra, LisaRaye, Roland Martin, Tatyana Ali, and a host of others at the world-renowned Cipriani restaurant in midtown Manhattan.

The event, hosted by Chris “Kid” Reid of Kid ‘N Play fame, was a celebration of the network’s 2010 season, their most successful ever, and previewed this year’s programming offering which begins with their Black History Month campaign, Way Black When.

The month-long series takes viewers on a journey through what many consider to be the “Golden Age” of Black culture – the 70s, 80s and 90s, with hosts such as Sinbad, Niecy Nash and Chris “Kid” Reid.

In addition, TV One’s most popular show, “LisaRaye: The Real McCoy,” returns for another season; as will Donald Trump’s dating show, “The Ultimate Merger.” Toccarra replaces last season’s star, Omarosa, as the bachelorette.

The return of these hit shows, along with the channel’s new series, have TV One President and CEO, Johnathan Rodgers, optimistic about the company’s direction.

“Our real-life and entertainment programming strategy has been a big success, and is resonating with viewers,” said Rodgers.

TV One’s season preview also featured performances from classic R&B group Mint Condition, who opened the show with their classic “Pretty Brown Eyes,” and Bell Biv Devoe, who finished the event with their songs “Poison” and “Do Me Baby.”

With additional programming starring R&B star Ginuwine (“Unsung”), “Washington Watch” host Roland Martin, and former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali in her new show “Love That Girl,” Rodgers hopes to create a stronger bond with his audience.

“We are looking forward to an even better year in 2011, based on compelling entertainment programming coupled with intimate glimpses into the real lives of the entertainers who have touched our lives.”

*NewsOne is also owned by Radio One.

