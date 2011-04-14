Duke Lacrosse Accuser’s Boyfriend Dies After Stabbing ‎

DURHAM, N.C. — A man who police say was stabbed by a woman who falsely accused Duke lacrosse players of rape has died.

Durham Police Chief Jose Lopez Jr. told The Herald-Sun of Durham on Wednesday that 46-year-old Reginald Daye had died. According to WRAL and the newspaper, Daye had been taken to Duke University Hospital after being stabbed with a kitchen knife on April 3.

Crystal Mangum is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and has been jailed since the stabbing. It was not immediately clear where or how Daye died.

Durham police didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

The police chief told the newspaper that additional charges against Mangum are possible.

Jail officials didn’t know if the 32-year-old Mangum had an attorney.

RELATED:

Crystal Mangum Duke Lacrosse Rape Accuser Charged With Stabbing

Duke Lacrosse Accuser Convicted Of Child Abuse