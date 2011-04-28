Tornado Destroys Black St. Louis Neighborhoods

Below are some photos from some of the neighborhoods hit hardest by the tornado in St. Louis, Missouri.

Our Radio One correspondent at Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, C-Note, was on the ground with video of the devastation that occurred in many Black neighborhoods in St. Louis.

Close to 200 homes were damaged in the Maryland Heights area which is mostly Black. The damage was so bad that Rose Acres has been closed off to everyone except the homeowners, and the Red Cross has opened a shelter in the Maryland Heights area.

If you need to know how to get help if your home is damaged or you have been affected by the tornado in some way, click here

Tornado relief assistance

RELATED:

St. Louis tornado filmed tearing through airport

Also On News One: