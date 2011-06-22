CLOSE
Scarlet Fever Outbreak In China

A scarlet fever epidemic has hit Hong Kong, infecting more than 400 people, China’s Health Department declared today.

Two children have died from the illness, and the Health Department warns that the epidemic may get worse.

People who are infected with scarlet fever typically have a high fever and there tongue darkens with red blotches, making it look “strawberry-like.”

“Mainland China and Macau are also suffering from unusually high numbers of scarlet fever cases and we believe it may be a regional phenomenon,” she said.

