Lebron James’ Mom Agrees Plea Deal In Valet-Slapping Incident

The mother of Lebron James has avoided serving jail time for allegedly slapping a valet last year at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, according to a recent TMZ report.

Gloria James, 44, managed to strike a plea deal with prosecutors after being arrested for battery and public intoxication last April due to an altercation involving parking attendant Rockfeller Sorel at the hotel’s valet stand.

Gloria has agreed to stay away from Sorel and donate $1,000 to the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund as part of the deal. The court will dismiss a public intoxication charge against the Miami Heat superstar’s mother as long as she also completes 20 hours of community service.

In the footage caught by video cameras, Gloria gets up in Sorel’s face about the parking situation, falls down and gets back up, then swings her purse before bystanders eventually intervene. Lebron was not at the scene.

Sorel has also sued Gloria for thousands of dollars in damages, according to an Associated Press report.

Brett Johnson is a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based writer and the founder of the music and culture blog VeryArtistical.com.

