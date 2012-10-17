Terrorist Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Plotting To Attack NYC Federal Reserve Building

Federal authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly plotted to attack the Federal Reserve building in New York City, NBC 4 New York reports.

Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, who lives in Jamaica, Queens, was arrested this morning after he allegedly drove a van full of explosives from Long Island and parked it near the Federal Reserve building. FBI and NYPD officers nabbed Nafis soon after.

Law enforcement officials said that the public was never at risk and that the explosives were inoperable. “Two of the defendant’s ‘accomplices’ were actually an FBI source and an FBI undercover agent,” said FBI Acting Assistant Director Mary Galligan.

Sources told NBC 4 New York that Nafis was acting alone when he plotted to attack the Federal Reserve building, which is only a few blocks away from the World Trade Center.

He is due in court sometime this afternoon.

“Attempting to destroy a landmark building and kill or maim untold numbers of innocent bystanders is about as serious as the imagination can conjure, “Galligan said. “The defendant faces appropriately severe consequences.”

