Herman Cain’s Former Mistress To Pen Hot Tell-All

The one-time GOP presidential contender Herman Cain is about to blow up and not in a good way. It seems that his former side chick Ginger White (pictured) is going the Rielle Hunter route by writing a juicy tell-all about her fling with the conservative pizza meister, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When Cain was campaigning on the Republican ticket last year, it came to light that White had allegedly maintained an affair with the married politico for 13 years. Cain, however, denied the extramarital relationship and even sent out e-mails to his supporters condemning White, referring to her as a “troubled … woman” who is using “national media outlets to promulgate a fabricated, unsubstantiated story.”

Yet the Atlanta-based businesswoman was indeed able to produce phone records with Cain’s private cellphone number on it and a myriad number of text messages. In an interview with ABC-TV’s George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America,” White stated, “When you enter in to a private relationship that you do not care to share with the public, you really do not enter into that holding on to receipts, holding on to gifts to come out and say, ‘Yeah, that happened, here’s the proof.'”

Watch White talk about her affair with Cain here:

Even though the 46-year-old claims she was receiving up to $6,000 a month from her ex-paramour, she insists that she was not a hooker or prostitute.

White now hopes that the book will help Cain “to be a little more honest with his wife, because the details that I share, only she will know.”

White apparently was not the only woman who hopped the Cain train. The Tea Party activist was also accused of sexual harassment, so in December of last year, Cain’s poll numbers dropped and he suspended his campaign for the presidency.

The architect of the infamous “9-9-9 Plan” is still in the public eye, though, hosting a radio show in Atlanta and making appearances on cable TV commenting on politics. White says she only recently found a job.

