Are You Ready For Motion-Controlled Pornography? Interactive XXX Videos On The Horizon

Talk about a hands-on experience!

New developments in technology are paving the way for motion-controlled software so that pornography watchers can have a more interactive experience.

“Nobody wants to use their keyboard or mouse anymore — why not just a flick of the hand,” Jeff Dillon, a vice president at GameLink, told HuffPost Weird News. “Porn is eventually going the way of Minority Report … or a hologram thing like Tupac at Coachella.”

SEE ALSO: Cleveland Stripper Falls 15-Feet To Her Death During Lap Dance

Huffington Post reports:

GameLink, a porn site and on-demand adult video company, is holding a contest to see who can best integrate its video catalog with a motion control device similar to the Kinect technology on an Xbox 360. Leap Motion will be able to “sense the user’s hand and finger movements for direct 3D interaction with the screen,” according to GameLink’s press release. […] The winner of the contest, which begins on Jan. 15, will get a development contract with GameLink. “Porn is eventually going the way of Minority Report … or a hologram thing like Tupac at Coachella.”

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

GameLink is not the first company to try to integrate gaming with pornography. In 2010, sex simulation gaming company ThriXXX released a demo showing how Microsoft Kinect can be used for interactive pornography experience, but the cyber giant balked at its gaming system being used for simulating sex, reported ABC News.

“This isn’t the first example of a technology being used in ways not intended by its manufacturer, and it won’t be the last. Microsoft did not authorize or license its technology for this use. Xbox is a family friendly games and entertainment console and does not allow Adults Only (AO) content to be certified for use on its platform, and would not condone this type of game for Kinect.”

Dillon and GameLink are moving full-speed ahead soliciting technology proposals for their video catalog. Fleshlight, a sex-toy that syncs up with the video playing in front of you, seems to so far be the winner. If you have an idea, Jeff Dillon can be contacted at jeff@gamelink.com.

SEE ALSO: