Carmelo Denies Marital Issues With La La, Says He Wants Bowl Of Cheerios

Carmelo Anthony made light of the notorious remarks that had him raging mad a week ago and earned him a one-game suspension, the New York Daily News reports.

Just a week after Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics reportedly told Melo that his wife, La La Anthony, “tastes like Hooney Nut Cheerios,” Melo said that his annual 15-day fast has made him so hungry that “I’m definitely going to get a bowl of that, for sure.” He made his light-humored remarks at the launch of his new signature sneaker, Air Jordan Melo M9, in New York City on Sunday.

Yesterday was his last day of fasting. He said that he practices the ritual at least once during the season.

“It’s just for my own sake. Sometimes in life you need clarity in your life. You kind of want to replenish your body, build your body back, get all the toxins, unuseful things that you don’t need in your body out,” Anthony told the Daily News.

The superstar small forward was the “Melo-Drama” of the NBA last week after he and Garnett’s rough and tumble play during a Monday night game became emotion. The two players had to be separated and both were hit with technical fouls before the Celtics left Madison Square Garden with the win. Sometime during their heated verbal exchange on the court, KG allegedly made the cereal remarks towards Melo in reference to La La. The alleged insult riled Melo up so much that he was reportedly yelling at KG outside of the Celtics’ locker room after the game and tried to confront him at the team’s bus.

The NBA handed Melo a one-game suspension for his actions.

He has refused to confirm KG’s alleged insult but described it as “something you don’t say to men.” Though Melo did have something to say about Celtics coach Doc Rivers, who said that he was crazy for going after his player. I don’t (know) what I’m crazy about,” Anthony said. “I haven’t talked to him. I didn’t know Doc was out there on the court with (Garnett).

The Knicks superstar and La La are rumored to be having marital issues ad are living apart, which some reports suspect pushed Melo over the edge. Though he denied the rumors, saying everything was fine.

“We have our time. We have our down time,” he said. “She works. I work. We make it work. Communication is the key.”