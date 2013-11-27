T.D. Jakes: ‘Black Nativity’ Embodies People’s Realities

Bishop T.D. Jakes (pictured) already has a few movies he’s produced under his belt, such as “Not Easily Broken” and “Jumping the Broom,” and now he is adding “Black Nativity” to his credits.

Starring Jennifer Hudson who plays a single Mother who had her child when she was 15, the film captures just how common our problems are and how faith and spirituality tie in to our struggles. Jakes reflects with NewsOne Now on how the movie deals with life’s challenges, “It really embodies the realities of the people of faith, struggling with the same issues that everybody else does. Your kids, your life, your marriage, your grandkids — all those realities don’t stop at the door of the church.”

Watch the entire interview here:

“Black Nativity” hits theaters on Tuesday.

