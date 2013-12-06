Roland Martin: Nelson Mandela Was A True Hero

As the world continues to learn the news of Nelson Mandela‘s passing, reactions praising South Africa’s former President are flooding Twitter feeds, Facebook statuses and broadcast airwaves.

Roland Martin, host and managing editor of NewsOne Now, had this to say about the great world leader:

“In a world where we slap the hero label on just about anyone, Nelson Mandela was a true, real-life hero. “In a world where we call our sports stars warriors, Nelson Mandela was a real warrior. “Everyone, no matter your color or nationality, should be thanking the Good Lord that a Nelson Mandela was placed on this earth to show the world what true, moral leadership looks like. He is a giant among giants. A king among kings. We will miss him dearly. His death saddens us all, but it’s also a celebration of a man who lived a full life.”

