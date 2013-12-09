6 In 10 Uninsured African Americans May Qualify For Financial Assistance Under Obamacare

President Barack Obama continues to inform the public about the many benefits of the Affordable Care Act. The latest message of his administration explains that 6 out of 10 uninsured African Americans who may be eligible for coverage may also qualify for financial assistance with Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and tax breaks by way of the Health Insurance Marketplace.

A report from the Department of Health and Human Services, which was released Monday morning, outlines that 4.2 million African Americans can qualify for health insurance assistance to help meet their monthly premium rates.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius addressed the report with a brief statement:

Through the Health Insurance Marketplace, 6.8 million uninsured African Americans have new options for Affordable Health coverage that covers a range of benefits, including important preventive services with no out of pocket costs.

The report also lists the rates of the uninsured state to state and highlights examples of what premiums for individuals in those areas may cost. To add to the national focus, 2 million uninsured African Americans might be eligible for coverage through Medicaid or the CHIP program as well.

About 2.2. million eligible uninsured African Americans with household incomes below 100 of the federal poverty level live in states that will not be expanding Medicaid coverage. However, the number of the uninsured eligible for lower health insurance costs would increase from 60 to 95 percent if all states allow Medicaid to be expanded.

The Obama administration has stated it will ramp up efforts to educate and inform the African-American community via town hall discussions, blog posts, meetings with Congress, and even hosting Google Hangouts.

View the full report, which includes state-by-state data on uninsured African Americans who may be eligible for financial assistance, here.

