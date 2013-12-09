Photo Credit: KLC Studios, Inc

Check out this super easy recipe for Parmesan Crisps that are a low-carb alternative to crackers. These are perfect for putting out with an antipasto platter when entertaining for the holidays. Plus, you can impress your guests by telling them that you actually made the crackers!

Must Read: 7 Tips For Getting Everything On Your List On A Budget

Parker Wallace is an on-air host and producer for integrated marketing segments for CBS Atlanta and she also has her own cooking segment, called, “What’s On Parker’s Plate.” Parker has a new cookbook, “Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girl’s Guide to Holiday Feasting” that is now available on Amazon.

INGREDIENTS:

Wedge of Parmesan

Paprika

DIRECTIONS:

Slice Parmesan in rectangles about 1/8” thick. Spray some parchment paper with non-stick cooking spray and lay out the Parmesan rectangles, at least an inch apart. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake at 375 for 8-10 minutes.

ENJOY!

Check out more of Parker’s recipes on What’s On Parker’s Plate!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

Related Stories:

CHIC EATS: 10 Healthy Soups Worth Slurping [RECIPES]

CHIC EATS: The Collard Green Martini [RECIPE]

CHIC EATS: Parmesan Crisps [RECIPE] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On News One: