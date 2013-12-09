Michael Steele: How Conservatives Get Mandela Wrong

It is the misconception that Nelson Mandela was a violent fighter his whole life. Some may be surprised to know that he started out rather peacefully. It was not until he wasn’t getting the response that he needed where he turned to a more forceful approach.

Politician Michael Steele spoke to Roland Martin on NewsOne Now about how Mandela first began.”Mandela’s story did not begin at violence. He actually tried to work through the system,” Steele said. He was a lawyer. He tried the peaceful, nonviolence, the sort of Dr. King approach, the Ghandi approach.

“By the end, he became more like Malcolm X, by any means necessary because he realized he had no more friends in this fight. The only friends, or associates, were those in the ANC, were also in the battle against the regimes.”

Your browser does not support iframes.

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

Also On News One: