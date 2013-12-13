Orphan’s Wish For A Family Finally Comes True

Davion Only (pictured), 15, who made headline news a few months ago after he made a heart-wrenching plea to parishioners at his Florida church in hopes of securing a loving home for himself, has now had all of his wishes come true. The young teen is finally nestled in the home of two loving prospective parents, whom he will spend the holidays with as they get to know one another before any adoption papers are signed, reports The Daily Mail.

Only’s situation first came to light last October. The teen had been in the foster care system his entire life and had never know the meaning of family. Only was in attendance at a Baptist church in St. Petersburg, Florida when he got up in front of hundreds of people in attendance and proceeded to make a public plea for a family to love him, a heartfelt speech that was heard around the world. The emotion-filled words that came out of the boy’s mouth brought tears to countless eyes, and opened hearts and doors everywhere.

“I’ll take anyone,” Only said. “Old or young, dad or mom, black, white, purple. I don’t care. And I would be really appreciative. The best I could be. If you can, reach out and get me and love me until I die. I’m praying and still hoping. I know God hasn’t given up and I’m not either,” were a few of the words expressed by Only that garnered international attention from individuals who were more than willing to give him a home.

The boy’s natural mother, La-Dwina Ilene ‘Big Dust’ McCloudm (pictured) was a drug addict, thief and had been in and out of jail for most of her adult life. By the time Only had found information about his mom last year via an online search, she had passed away from complications from diabetes while in prison a few weeks earlier at age 55.

Only does have family members from his mother’s side, but they could not adopt him because many of them have criminal records.

After Only’s speech hit the media, families from around the globe wanted to make him part of their clan. Folks from countries like Canada, Iran, Great Britain, Mexico and from even Down Under. Only, who lived in a residential group home with 12 other boys was inundated with calls and emails in the thousands.

Only became somewhat of a celebrity in that last month, and even took his story to Florida governor Rick Scott and his cabinet members to discuss the plight of the state’s orphaned teens.

Now Only can finally enjoy a holiday with people who truly want to give him his wish for love and family.

