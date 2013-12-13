Monroe Isadore Update: S.W.A.T. Team Cleared In Killing, Family Wants Answers

A standoff between 107-year-old Monroe Isadore (pictured) and a S.W.A.T. team in Pine Bluff, Ark., ended tragically after officers killed the African-American man inside his home back in September. During months of investigation, authorities last month cleared the cops in the shooting, but the family and the community continue to fight for answers.

Isadore, a man who was said to walk with a cane and suffered other ailments, was set to be moved to a new home. Officers said Isadore resisted and locked himself into a room after a woman, Laurie Barlow, and his granddaughter tried to get him to leave a temporary residence. Police report that Isadore threatened Barlow with a gun, and the authorities moved her and the granddaughter to safety.

Using a covert surveillance camera, cops surveyed the scene after negotiations meant to to coerce Isadore failed to work. Barging into the home, the officers were met with gunfire and returned their own shots, which killed Isadore.

On November 22, the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing, following after earlier statements that officers may not have been aware of Isadore’s age. Prosecuting Attorney Jason Barrett and special deputy prosecuting attorney Jack McQuary reviewed evidence and saw no basis to pursue charges.

Last week, members of Isadore’s family spoke about the S.W.A.T. raid at a community meeting and pondered why the amount of force was used to subdue an elderly man.

“We are not at peace. We want some closure. We can’t sleep,” said Isadore’s daughter Roberta Foster.

Foster and Isadore’s granddaughter, Angela Howard, allege that Pine Bluff police killed Isadore in cold blood.

Howard added, “My grandfather was 107-years-old and died with a bullet to the head why [sic] he was laying in his bed. It’s senseless. I don’t understand it.”

There hasn’t been word of a lawsuit filed by Isadore’s family against Pine Bluff authorities, but religious leaders are working to get the case looked over by federal investigators.

Also On News One: