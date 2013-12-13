UPDATED: Surprise! King Bey Drops New Album On iTunes With No Promotion

It’s been less than an hour (12-13-13) and the internet is going crazy with the news that Beyonce has dropped a surprise self-titled album on iTunes with no promotion.

The album features 14 songs, with 14 accompanying videos. There are also three additional videos for “Yonce,” “Grown Woman” and ” Credits.”

The album features Jay Z, Drake, Frank Ocean, Pharrell and many more.

Pharrell was recently asked when Beyonce’s album was dropping and he simply answered, “Soon.”

Columbia Records chairman Rob Stringer has been equally hush-hush, saying that an album would be coming “at some point” and that it would be “monumental.”

Well, “some point” and “soon” are here! And leave it to Beyonce to deliver in such an unexpected way.

“I see music,” Beyoncé says in a Facebook video. “It’s more than just what I hear. When I’m connected to something, I immediately see a visual or a series of images that are tied to a feeling or an emotion, a memory from my childhood, thoughts about life, my dreams or my fantasies. And they’re all connected to the music. “I didn’t want to release my music the way I’ve done it. I am bored with that. I feel like I am able to speak directly to my fans. There’s so much that gets between the music, the artist and the fans. I felt like I didn’t want anybody to give the message when my record is coming out. I just want this to come out when it’s ready and from me to my fans.”

See track and video list below:

Album tracklist:

1 Pretty Hurts

2 Haunted

3 Drunk in Love (feat. Jay Z)

4 Blow

5 No Angel

6 Partition

7 Jealous

8 Rocket

9 Mine (feat. Drake)

10 XO

11 ***Flaweless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche)

12 Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean)

13 Heaven

14 Blue (feat. Blue Ivy)

Video tracklist:

1 Pretty Hurts

2 Ghost

3 Haunted

4 Drunk in Love (feat. Jay Z)

5 Blow

6 No Angel

7 Yoncé

8 Partition

9 Jealous

10 Rocket

11 Mine (feat. Drake)

12 XO

13 ***Flaweless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche)

14 Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean)

15 Heaven

16 Blue (feat. Blue Ivy)

17 Grown Woman

18 Credits

The album can be purchased here.

