Tiger Woods’ Half-Brother Arrested for Making ‘Prank’ Bomb Threat

Earl Dennison Woods, Jr. (pictured), who is the half-brother of Tiger Woods, was cuffed Thursday for allegedly calling in a phony bomb threat to his Phoenix, Ariz., place of employment. He is facing charges of using an electronic device to terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass others, according to the New York Daily News.

The 58-year-old man, who shares the same father as Tiger, the late Earl Woods, Sr., worked at the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES). Reportedly, Woods called DES about 8:30 a.m. and made the fake bomb threat, which he claims was a joke. Police were summoned immediately after DES employees alerted building security.

Droves of building personnel evacuated the premises before Woods came forward to authorities to confess what he had done. The father of 23-year-old pro golfer, Cheyenne Woods (pictured), admitted to police that the prank phone call he made, where he allegedly stated he had a bomb and was going to blow it up, was only a joke and not meant to be taken so seriously.

No one thought the bomb threat prank was funny, however.

Woods, who is estranged from his younger brother Tiger, has since apologized for his actions and is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

