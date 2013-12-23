Atlanta Family Robbed Of Presents Days Before Christmas

A southwest Atlanta mom will not be having a very merry Christmas this year after thieves broke into her apartment just three days before the holiday and made away with all that they could carry, including the gifts she had scrimped and saved for to buy for her four young children, reports CBS Atlanta.

Ebony Walker (pictured), a single mother of four elementary school-aged children, told CBS Atlanta reporters that she worked hard to buy the items that were stolen. The gifts included an Xbox, a cell phone and a basketball hoop amongst other things, which Walker had placed in the corner of her living room. Walker said she had been slowly buying and accumulating the toys for her children over a couple of months now. The disappointed mom also had two large screen televisions taken, including the cable boxes that were attached to them.

According to police investigators, Walker’s apartment had been broken into while she was at work. The robbers used an instrument, which police believe to be a crowbar, in order to pry her front door open. The thieves ransacked the apartment and even got away with some ‘rainy day’ monies Walker had been saving.

Walker is not upset by the fact that the thieves stole her televisions, but what is heartbreaking for her is that they robbed her children of a Christmas this year. She is upset at having to explain to her children that for them, there will be no Christmas this year, as she does not have the money to buy them any more toys.

Walker is most saddened that someone could steal from another person who does not have much to begin with. “It was very wrong for them to do this. They took from my kids and I worked hard to get them what they needed,” Walker lamented. “I don’t know where to start, the little money I had is gone. I was through with them, you know, they [children] would’ve woke up Wednesday very happy. So now, I don’t know what will be my next step.”

