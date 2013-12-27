600 People Involved In Movie Theater Brawl, 5 Arrested

Five teens were arrested by Jacksonville, Florida deputies when a scuffle broke out on Christmas night involving nearly 600 patrons outside a movie cineplex. Tevyn Alonza Davis (pictured right), 19, was charged with resisting arrest and breach of the peace; Jaquade Marquis Miller (pictured center), 18, was charged with fighting and resisting arrest; and Khalil Ahmad Bradley (pictured left), 17, the only minor charged with a felony, was arrested for resisting arrest, refusal to disperse and breach of the peace. Two other juveniles, who had not been identified by police, were charged with misdemeanors. according to ABC News.

The ruckus reportedly began after a group of youths tried barging into the theater without paying for admission, while several others rushed an off-duty policeman working as a security guard. The officer, according to the police report, followed protocol after he was assaulted, which consisted of administering pepper spray to disperse the group. The officer then locked the theater’s doors and summoned for emergency backup.

The pepper spray is what apparently sparked the brawl that broke out. Reportedly, about 600 or more patrons began fighting and vandalizing parked vehicles. Sixty-two officers were called to the cineplex to try to bring some order to the chaos that had broken out.

Luckily, no gun shots were fired and only minor injuries and property damage was reported to authorities.

