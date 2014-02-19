Person Of The Day: President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama speaks about the government shutdown and debt limit, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The president called House Speaker John Boehner saying he won’t negotiate over reopening the government or must-pass legislation to prevent a US default on its obligations. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Mass Mutual and NewsOne join together to present 28 dynamic people that make up the diverse tapestry of Black History. For the entire month of February, Black History Month, we will feature one Person of the Day and highlight their lives and achievements.

President Barack Obama and his achievements are well-documented, from his rise to becoming the first African-American president of the United States in 2008, in addition to his re-election to the Commander-In-Chief post in 2012. It would be easy to just focus on the merits of those milestones alone, there is more to this president as the nation is slowly learning.

Barack Hussein Obama was born on August 4, 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Graduating from Columbia University and Harvard Law School, President Obama set a history-making tone early after becoming the first Black person to become president of the prestigious “Harvard Law Review” journal.

After working as a civil rights attorney early on in his career, President Obama later served three terms in the Illinois Senate after making Chicago his adopted hometown. After a successful 2004 campaign to represent his state in the United States Senate, President Obama would begin his presidential run in 2007 and bested his Republican opponent, Senator John McCain, in a massive victory.

President Obama’s ambitious campaign goals, such as ending the war in the Middle East, reforming healthcare laws, and promoting diversity in top government positions have all proven to be valuable hallmarks of his presidency. There are many critics of President Obama on both sides of the aisle, yet he continues to show grace under fire.

President Obama’s latest incarnation is as a champion of the struggling middle class and the poor striving to get ahead. Tailoring many of his White House policies to bolstering education, develop strong job opportunities, and addressing the needs of young people of color, President Obama has decided to not have an idle second term.

With his last State Of The Union address, President Obama vowed to use his power in the office to make policies come to fruition despite a split Congress that often seeks to defy him.

The history books may not be entirely kind to President Obama as we go on, but it is refreshing to see that he isn’t content with becoming a lame-duck leader. Time will tell if his efforts will take hold. In any case, the country is better off witnessing a transformation of an already iconic figure.

Also On News One: