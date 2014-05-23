NewsOne Now Audio Podcast 05.23.14

Podcast: Download

Diversity in the media takes another major blow as NPR cancels “Tell Me More” with Michel Martin. The “NewsOne Now” panel – NPR’s Vice President for Newsroom Diversity Keith Woods, Richard Prince of the Maynard Institute and Allison Davis, a founding member of the National Association of Black Journalists – took on the topic, along with host Roland Martin.

Health and wellness advocate M Gadsden-Williams and Dr. James Roberson joined “NewsOne Now” to discuss why Lupus is affecting Black women at higher rates.

Learn a few tips for barbecue perfection from the guys at Henry’s Soul Cafe in D.C. With Memorial Day coming up, you’ll definitely want to check this delicious segment.

Plus, who makes your cookout playlist? Neo Soul sensation Eric Roberson and ESPN’s Bomani Jones weigh in. All that and more in this edition of the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast.

