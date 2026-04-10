‘Mad King’ Donald Trump Posts Snuff Film On Truth Social

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

On Thursday night, the president of the United States shared what was essentially a snuff film on his social media account. Those of us who have been paying attention to the many public humiliations President Donald Trump has faced as of late — between his many federal court losses, his tariffs being struck down, resulting in U.S. importers suing to get their lost revenue back, his disastrous and, at this point, embarrassing war in Iran, and the fact that none of it has caused his Epstein woes to fade away — know that he posted a woman being brutally killed, allegedly, by an undocumented immigrant, because it’s just the distraction he needs right now. And, sure, his MAGA loyalists will certainly eat it all up.

To everyone else, though, President “A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight” Trump is just giving us more evidence that he is unfit for office every time he hits the “send” button on his Trump Social account.

“An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida,” Trump wrote in a lengthy, transparently self-serving post accompanied by the video, which provided him an opportunity to continue lying about undocumented migrants causing a surge of violent crime in the U.S. (all available data, including government data, says the opposite is true), and to take yet another one of his daily, maybe hourly, swipes at the Biden administration nearly a year and a half into his second term.

In fact, here’s a question: How did Trump even get that video?

Before Trump posted about it, media outlets had certainly already reported on Rolbert Joachim, an undocumented Haitian man accused of killing a mother with a hammer at a Fort Myers gas station, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which did its usual job of playing up the allegation that Joachim is an “illegal alien,” almost as if that tidbit were of more importance than the crime itself.

But no outlet had included that video in their reports, which very likely means it hadn’t been made publicly available. So, who slid that clip to Trump, knowing he’s just ridiculous enough to post it?

Anyway, here’s a little more on Joachim and his arrest via ABC 7:

According to DHS, on April 3, Fort Myers police responded to an emergency call at a gas station. Officials said that surveillance footage revealed Joachim allegedly smashing the victim’s car windshield, approaching her, and repeatedly striking her in the head with a hammer, killing her. The victim was reportedly working as a store clerk at the gas station. Following the attack, the Police Department reached out to ICE for assistance in tracking down Joachim, who was located later on Mango Street in Fort Myers. It was reported that Joachim first entered the United States in August 2022 and was released into the country during the Biden administration. In the same year, a federal judge issued an order for his removal from the country, but he was granted Temporary Protected Status, which expired in 2024, per the report.

The victim’s killing was, indeed, horrific, and so is the president’s willingness to exploit it by isolating it from the countless killings committed by U.S. citizens, just for political points at a time when he desperately needs them.

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