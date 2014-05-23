NewsOne Now Audio Podcast 05.22.14

Podcast: Download

“NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin talks with Syleena Johnson about the new season of ‘R&B Divas.’ Elroy Sailor, Dru Ealons and Rock Newman discuss the VA scandal and NFL player painkiller misuse. Congressman James Clyburn talked about his new book,Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black. Rep. Clyburn also shared his support of Pres. Barack Obama‘s decision to put boots on the ground in Nigeria in an attempt to find the missing school girls. Gregory Baker, Kelson The UrbanInformer and R&B Diva, Syleena Johnson chop it up during WTH?! Thursday.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On News One: