Busta Rhymes Busted By Uncle Sam, Owes $790K In Back Taxes

Old skool hip-hop impresario Busta Rhymes (pictured) is reportedly knee deep in debt to Uncle Sam. According to TMZ, the rapper has a tab of just under$1 million for failure to pay back taxes.

Busta, whose given name is Trevor Taheim Smith Jr., was allegedly slapped with two tax liens. The first bill is for failure to cough up a reported $611,000 for the 2008 tax year. The second debt comes from an outstanding federal tab of about $178,000 in 2012.

Both tax debts, plus interest, thus far tally up to a hair-raising $789,577.90 and the federal clock is still ticking as the debt continues to grow if Busta fails to meet the obligation.

The 42-year-old sometimes actor, who was given his performing moniker by hip-hop artist Chuck D of Public Enemy fame, has had his fair share of legal issues, with charges stemming from several assaults and weapons possession, but this latest pickle involving the alleged tax issues is his first bout with Uncle Sam.

Busta is not only a rap artist and actor who has appeared in more than 10 films, but he also wears the hat of producer and songwriter and has sold more than 10 million records in the United States alone. Busta, who has built up a strong professional rep since the 1980s for spitting lyrics at mind-numbing speed, has a reported net worth of about $20 million.

