‘Arsenio Hall’ Show Cancelled After Only 1 Season

After only one year back on the air, the ‘Arsenio Hall’ show has been cancelled, reports USA Today.

“While there are many loyal fans of the show, the series did not grow its audience enough to continue,” CBS said in a statement.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Roland Martin spoke with Hall about his ratings slump on “NewsOne Now” back in November. “It’s a crowded market,” he said. “There are too many Jimmies in late night, and if urban American supports my show, I could survive in a crowded market.”

Speaking on his show’s cancellation, Hall was realistic.

“We all knew it would be a challenge,” Hall said in a statement released by CBS. “I’m gratified for the year we’ve had and proud of the show we created.”

Diversity in late-night television is rare and Hall’s return was a breath of fresh air. Though, apparently, enough people didn’t think so.

The question now is: Who will take Hall’s place?

