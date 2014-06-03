NewsOne Now Audio Podcast 06.02.14

Podcast Download

Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson spoke with “NewsOne Now” guest host Jeff Johnson about a group of Cleveland Police Officers who were indicted after a wild chase and violent shooting that left two dead. Jackson, speaking on the issue, fought back against claims that the incident was indicative of a systemic problem with the city’s police department.

Jim Shelton from the Department of Education discusses Pres. Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative with guest host Jeff Johnson on “NewsOne Now.” Shelton detailed how the Obama Administration is working with local organizations to obtain the best results. Plus, Shelton briefly detailed how the funds allocated for My Brother’s Keeper will be dispersed.

Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed used to be a gang leader. Today, he’s a motivational speaker and president of We Shoot First Films and founder of Stop the Killing, Inc., an organization dedicated to ending gun violence in black communities. Silky Slim joined Jeff Johnson on “NewsOne Now” Monday to discuss ways to end killings in urban areas like Baltimore, New Orleans, St. Louis and Chicago.

Ledisi talked about revealing her sensual side on her new album, The Truth.

Lauren H. Collins, board certified physical therapist explained the symptoms, effects and possible treatments for Pelvic Floor Dysfunction.

All that and more in this edition of the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On News One: