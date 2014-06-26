Man Accused Of Murdering Adrian Peterson’s Son Arrested For Kidnapping Child’s Mother

Joseph Patterson, 28, the man charged with the murder of 2-year-old Tyrese Robert Ruffin, son of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, has been arrested again after allegedly kidnapping and attacking the child’s mother, Ann ‘Ashley’ Doohen, reports USA Today.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Patterson was charged with murder and child abuse for allegedly beating Tyrese to death last October. He was free on $750,000 bond while awaiting trial in October and was ordered to stay away from Doohen.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota police responded to an emergency call early Tuesday morning. Patterson was arrested and charged with “kidnapping, aggravated assault, interference with emergency communication and injury to property.”

According to TMZ, Patterson attacked Doohen, knocked her unconscious and held her captive for over an hour. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Patterson has a history of violence.

He was indicted in June 2012 on several counts of simple assault involving an ex-girlfriend and her 3-year-old son, and later was charged for violating a no-contact order. He was sentenced to one year in jail for both cases but that time was suspended on the condition he attend domestic violence counseling.

The victim in that case said in a request for a protection order that Patterson had spanked her 3-year-old so hard for misbehaving in church that he needed ice for welts on his buttocks. When she got angry with him for it, she wrote, Patterson made the children go to their rooms, then pulled the shades, grabbed her by the throat and waved his fist in her face.

He stopped when their infant son began to cry.

“He has (threatened) to kill me multiple times,” she wrote.

The woman asked for temporary protection orders against him twice in Minnehaha County prior to the birth of their son, who was in her custody when Tyrese Ruffin was killed.

A different woman sought a protection order against Patterson in 2004.

