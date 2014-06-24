NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Women Not Allowing Men To Be Gentlemen?

Download Podcast

Enitan Bereola, author of “GENTLEWOMAN: Etiquette for a Lady, from a Gentleman,” joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to explain why he says women are not allowing men to be gentlemen.

Trent T. Daniel, founder of the One World Doll Project, and Stacey McBride-Irby, creator of Prettie Girl Dolls discussed the definition of beauty as it relates to the kind of dolls and toys that are available to black girls. Daniel and McBride-Irby also talked about how the Prettie Girl doll line helps black girls embrace their own self image.

Former Washington D.C. mayor, Marion Barry set the record straight about his 1990 drug arrest on “NewsOne Now.” Barry’s new book, Mayor for Life: Mayor for Life: The Incredible Story of Marion Barry, Jr. details his life story beginning in Mississippi all the way to becoming the mayor of Washington D.C.

Rapper turned actor Brian “Astro” Bradley talked about his new sci-fi movie Earth to Echo.

All that and more in this edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast.

