NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Open Lines Friday

The battle for voting rights continues to rage on. Lorraine C. Miller, Interim President & CEO of the NAACP, joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss voter suppression tactics being implemented across the nation to intimidate minority voters in an attempt to keep us from the polls.

Wealth coach Deborah Owens discussed savings options for part-time workers, small business owners and how to build wealth with your side hustle.

Detroit has begun the process of shutting of water to thousands of residents with past due balances in order to address the city’s growing debt and budget deficit. Residents and activists say this is a violation of human rights, and have petitioned the United Nations.

Darryl Latimer the Deputy Director of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and Monica Lewis Patrick, Co-Founder of We The People Detroit discussed the city’s move to terminate water service to those who have delinquent accounts.

Plus, Open Lines Friday! Do you have a topic you want to talk about, got something you want to get off your chest? The phone lines were open and the conversation was epic.

