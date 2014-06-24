NewsOne Now Video Podcast: Marion Barry Sets The Record Straight

Podcast Download

Former Washington D.C. mayor, Marion Barry set the record straight about his 1990 drug arrest on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. Barry’s new book, Mayor for Life: Mayor for Life: The Incredible Story of Marion Barry, Jr. details his life story beginning in Mississippi all the way to becoming the mayor of Washington D.C.

All that and more in this edition of the “NewsOne Now” Video Podcast.

