NewsOne Now Video Podcast: What Is On Your ‘Dear White People’ Subject List?

Podcast: Download

Comedians Sylvia Traymore and Alex Scott joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment of Wildin’ Out Wednesday. Martin, Trymore and Scott shared what would be in the movie “Dear White People” if they directed the film.

“Dear White People,” directed by Justin Simien arrives in theaters October 17th, 2014. For more info about the film visit DearWhitePeopleMovie.com.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Video Podcast on iTunes

Listen to today’s entire show, subscribe on iTunes!

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On News One: