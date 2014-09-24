CLOSE
NewsOne Now Video Podcast: What Is On Your ‘Dear White People’ Subject List?

Comedians Sylvia Traymore and Alex Scott joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment of Wildin’ Out Wednesday. Martin, Trymore and Scott shared what would be in the movie “Dear White People” if they directed the film.

“Dear White People,” directed by Justin Simien arrives in theaters October 17th, 2014. For more info about the film visit DearWhitePeopleMovie.com.

