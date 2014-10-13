Phaedra Parks Of ‘RHOA’ Calls It Quits On Marriage To Apollo Nida

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Phaedra Parks (pictured left) is reportedly yanking the plug on her five-year marriage to her husband, Apollo Nida (pictured), according to E! Online.

Parks, who is a prominent Atlanta attorney, has allegedly hired her own lawyer “with the intent of amicably ending her marriage,” her rep. Steve Honig said.

Marital discord rumors have been hanging over the pair for months now, particularly after Nida entered a guilty plea on July 8th for mail, wire, and bank fraud, stemming from a four-year scheme that robbed more than 50 victims of $2.3 million.

Nida was handed down an eight-year prison sentence for his crime and a restitution of $1.9 million.

Interestingly enough, Nida was interviewed last May on radio show “The Ryan Cameron Show,” where he spoke candidly about the Mother of his two young children and his words were almost prophetic, “I think Phaedra, in a perfect world, should be supportive as a wife should be…but if she chooses to derail from the plan, then that’s what she chooses to do. Apollo is prepared for whatever happens in life. Whatever’s been thrown at me, I deal with it. I would like to say I would want her to stay around and do what a wife should do. But tomorrow’s not promised.”

A couple of months after the Cameron interview, the 35-year-old Nida opened up again about his seemingly rocky marriage stating on Atlanta’s BE100 Radio that Parks did not even “turn up for the f*cking sentencing.” When the host asked Nida if whether he thought his marriage to Parks would make it through his time in prison, he replied, “I doubt it.” Nida also admitted that he was “salty” about his wife not showing up during the sentencing to support him.

Meanwhile, Parks is scheduled to appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on October 15th. The diminutive attorney is expected to spill all the tea on her strained marriage and to reveal what future plans she has in store for herself and family during the exclusive interview.

