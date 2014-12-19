NewsOne Minute: Justice for George Stinney, Plus LAPD To Get 7,000 Body Cams

In 1944, 14-year-old George Stinney was electrocuted by the State of South Carolina after being wrongfully convicted of murdering two white girls there in the small town of Alcolu. The trial, which only lasted 3 hours, had no witnesses, no physical evidence and no chance for appeal. Seventy years after Stinney was executed, Judge Carmen Mullins has decided to exonerate Stinney for the deaths of 7-year-old Mary Emma Thames and 11-year-old Betty June Binnicker, noting that there was a lack of a valid defense during the case and that a confession given by Stinney appeared to be coerced. “They took my brother away and I never saw my mother laugh again,” said Stinney’s 78-year-old sister Amie Ruffner during the trial to overturn his conviction. “I would love his name to be cleared.” The families of the two girls oppose the judge’s decision, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to know what really happened. Read more.

LAPD to Receive 7,000 Body Cameras

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that there will be 7,000 body cameras purchased for LAPD officers. The department says it has spent months raising private money to outfit officers with on-body cameras. This comes after President Obama requested $263 million to provide police officers with 50,000 body cameras in early December. Other major cities such as New York and Washington D.C. are giving the cameras a test drive, however Los Angeles has decided to go full-fledge and commit themselves to Obama’s idea. “The trust between a community and its police department can be eroded in a single moment. Trust is built on transparency,” said Mayor Garcetti. He also added that body cameras are not the sole solution in stopping police brutality, but a part of the equation. Read more.

Samuel L. Jackson May Be Featured in a Dramatization Of The O.J. Simpson Trial

Award-winning producer Ryan Murphy is gearing up for his new crime franchise titled “American Crime Story.” Each season will focus on true crimes stories that garnered a lot of national attention. One of the stories will focus on the infamous O.J. Simpson trial. Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sarah Paulson have already been nabbed to play the roles of O.J. Simpson and prosecutor Marcia Clark. Ryan Murphy is reportedly looking to enlist Samuel L. Jackson to play Johnny Cochran. Production for the project is slated to take place in Los Angeles next year. Read more.