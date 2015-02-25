Richard Pryor’s Widow Calls Bill Cosby “Dirty On The Inside”

Jennifer Lee Pryor (pictured), the widow of comedy legend, Richard Pryor (pictured below with shades) was interviewed on the podcast “Alison Rosen is Your New Best Friend,” and held nothing back when it came to her late husband’s alleged nemesis, Bill Cosby. Pryor did not hold her tongue when she referred to Cosby as “a piece of s**t who fu**ed everything that moved.”

Jennifer tied the knot with Richard in 1981 becoming his fourth wife and divorced him just one year later. The pair remarried in 2005 making her his seventh wife. Jennifer remained with Richard until he passed away from a heart attack in 2005.

During the podcast, Pryor did not attempt to muzzle her feelings on Cosby (pictured below), who has been skewered in the last months over droves of allegations that he drugged, then sexually assaulted women throughout the decades. Pryor referred to Cosby as a hypocrite for having the audacity to criticize her husband over the way in which he expressed his comedy, which was deemed blue. “Richard was dirty on the outside, but he was a good person on the inside,” Pryor said. “Bill … hated Richard because he ‘worked dirty.’ Bill worked clean, so therefore, you know-Bill’s just a f—–g hypocrite and dirty on the inside,” she said.

SEE ALSO: Teen Artist Proposes Eerie Sculpture Of Bill Cosby To Replace Those In TV Hall Of Fame

The dark-haired Caucasian woman also alleged that folks in Hollywood knew of Cosby’s sexual shenanigans, “It was a well-kept secret that Bill f—-d everything that moved,” she told Rosen. “This kind of s–t that we’re finding out about is beyond. I wasn’t aware of this kind of business,” Pryor added. “There are people in the business who were aware of it and they’re coming out now.”

Pryor then took her allegations a step further to discuss Cosby’s longtime wife, Camille, whom he married in 1964, accusing the woman of turning a blind’s eye to her husband’s little extramarital dirty deeds. “Of course she knew,” Pryor said. “Why is she going for the ‘okie-doke,’ as Richard would say? That’s anybody’s guess. I can guess why — ka-ching,” Pryor implying that Camille remained in the marriage for the money.

Basically Pryor’s assessment of Cosby’s life right about now is thus: “He’s done. Yea. He’s done.”

Also On News One: