Trial Date Set For Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray Case

A trial date for the six Baltimore police officers involved in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray has finally been set by Administrative Judge W. Michel Pierson, the Baltimore Sun reports.

The date is set for Oct. 13.

Judge Barry G. Williams will preside over the criminal cases of the officers, each of whom has entered not-guilty pleas in writing — a legal action that prevents the officers from appearing at court arraignments scheduled for next week, the Sun writes.

The site reports:

Williams could not comment, as judges in Maryland “cannot talk about their pending cases nor their deliberative process,” said Terri Charles, a Maryland Judiciary spokeswoman. Williams, 53, has been an associate judge in Baltimore Circuit Court since 2005, according to his official biography. He led the court’s criminal division from 2012 until January and chaired the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for Baltimore from 2012 until 2014. Warren Alperstein, an attorney who represents the city’s bar association on the council, praised Williams’ selection for a case that he said could turn into a spectacle under a less commanding judge.

If you recall, Freddie Gray was arrested and handled by the officers in Baltimore back in April, suffering a spinal cord injury that led to his death while in police custody.

Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr. is charged with second-degree depraved-heart murder. Sgt. Alicia D. White, Lt. Brian W. Rice and Officer William G. Porter are charged with manslaughter. Officers Edward M. Nero and Garrett E. Miller face lesser charges, including second-degree assault.

His death caused outrage, sparking protests over police brutality throughout the city.

