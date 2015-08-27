President Obama Speaks On Virginia Shooting, George Zimmerman Calls Obama A “Baboon”

In an interview with 6ABC, President Obama touched on the tragic shooting of two Roanoke, Virginia journalists Wednesday morning, noting that American-soil shootings are proving to be a bigger issue than terrorism.

In a New America study released earlier this year, numbers revealed there were more attacks in the U.S. from homegrown extremists than Jihadists since Sept. 11, 2001.

“It breaks my heart every time you read about or hear about these kinds of incidents,” Obama said. “What we know, is that the number of people who die from gun-related incidents around this country dwarfs any deaths that happen through terrorism.”

Vester Lee Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, shot and killed WDBJ7 reporter Alison Parker, 24, and cameraman Adam Ward, 27, on-air in a painstakingly thought-out plan that involved the former TV reporter recording the shooting himself and posting it on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Vicki Gardner, 61, an executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, was also shot during the broadcast. She is currently in stable condition.

Flanagan, 41, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police traced his whereabouts a few hours later. In a 23-page manifesto, Flanagan detailed his plan and related his motive to the tragic Charleston shooting that took place in June, as well as admiration for the gunmen in the Virginia Tech and Columbine shootings.

Meanwhile, George Zimmerman shared his thoughts about the incident on his Twitter page. The 31-year-old who shot and killed Trayvon Martin in 2012 slammed the president for not responding quickly enough.

White woman & man get murdered by a Black P.O.S. 8 hours later B. Hussein Obama the divider still says NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/SA6h8UzKsr — George Zimmerman (@TherealGeorgeZ) August 26, 2015

Pansy Fester lee Flanagan, too much of a daisy to deal w/racism. Murders 2 whites. Hate crime, 100%. Racist Obama says nothing condeming. — George Zimmerman (@TherealGeorgeZ) August 26, 2015

He also called the president a “baboon.”

“the # of people who die from gun-related incidents around this country dwarfs any deaths that happen through terrorism,” – Ignorant Baboon — George Zimmerman (@TherealGeorgeZ) August 26, 2015

He even mocked his own actions involving the murder of Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman was acquitted of the shooting after it was determined there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute him.

