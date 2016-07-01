NEWS ROUNDUP: Judge Joe Brown Banned From Practicing Law, Bill Clinton & Loretta Lynch Meeting Whips GOP Into A Frenzy…AND MORE

Former television judge Joe Brown has been banned from practicing law in the state of Tennessee. The state Supreme Court ordered that Brown be placed on an inactive status that would prevent him from overseeing legal matters. According to reports, Brown is battling type II diabetes and is suffering from the “effects of prescribed medication for the condition combined with hypertension and stress.” The only way for him to practice law again is if he can prove to the court that he no longer suffers from those disabilities. Brown went to jail for five days in September 2015 for contempt of court following an incident that ensued in a Juvenile Court back in March 2014. Read more.

Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton Tête-à-Tête Inflames GOP

A private meeting between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton has many people wondering whether the two discussed the scandal surrounding presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton’s emails. Lynch and Clinton met in Phoenix on Monday night. According to Lynch, Clinton came over to her government aircraft, which happened to be parked on the same tarmac as his plane, and the two briefly chatted about life. “He did come over and say hello, and speak to my husband and myself, and talk about his grandchildren and his travels and things like that,” said Lynch in a statement. “That was the extent of that. And no discussions were held into any cases or things like that.” At a press conference on Thursday, she also shared that there was no discussion of Benghazi or State Department emails. Several Republicans are claiming this meeting brings forth issues surrounding the government’s honesty in regards to Hillary Clinton’s investigation. “This incident does nothing to instill confidence in the American people that her department can fully and fairly conduct this investigation, and that’s why a special counsel is needed now more than ever,” said Republican Senator John Cornyn. “In light of the apparent conflicts of interest, I have called repeatedly on Attorney General Lynch to appoint a special counsel to ensure the investigation is as far from politics as possible.” Read more.

Olympic Gymnasts Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles Grace the Cover of Teen Vogue

Team USA Olympic gymnasts Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles are the cover girls for Teen Vogue’s August issue. Inside the pages, the two athletes, who are both headed to compete in Rio, discuss the personal struggles they’ve endured, body image, and being comfortable in their own skin. Douglas, who at one point in her life was homeless, talks about being ridiculed for her hair and stature. “It was very tough. Sometimes I would be in the bathroom, bawling my eyes out, wanting to quit. I felt like I was all alone. But when I came through it, I felt as if I could overcome anything,” she said. Biles, 19, who has 10 gold medals under her belt, shared that although she endured body shaming, it was her frame that allowed her to excel at her sport. “I was built this way for a reason, so I’m going to use it,” she said. “To go out there and prove what I can do has taught me a lot about who I am. We can push ourselves further. We always have more to give.” The August issue of Teen Vogue hits newsstands on July 12. Read more.

Beverly Bond to Release ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Book

Black Girls Rock! founder Beverly Bond is looking to push her mission to inspire and empower women of color forward. It was recently revealed that Bond will be releasing a book titled Black Girls Rock!: Celebrating the Power, Beauty and Brilliance of Black Women. “This book will affirm, elevate, and celebrate the unique narratives and rich experiences of Black women and girls around the world for generations to come,” says Bond. It will “combine powerful photography with inspirational advice, original poetry, and affirmations to showcase the complexity, dynamism, achievements and diverse cultural traditions of Black women from around the world.” The book is being released under Atria Publishing Group’s 37 INK. The publishing company is excited about the project. “From millennials to baby boomers and beyond, her book is going to help our communities affirm and heal. I think of it as an I Dream a World for our time,” said 37 INK publisher Dawn Davis. Read more.

Apple to Possibly Acquire Jay Z’s TIDAL

Jay Z’s TIDAL is slated to make a major business move. According to reports, Apple will possibly acquire the music-streaming company in the near future. The hip-hop mogul purchased TIDAL in 2015 for $56 million. The company vowed to provide better quality audio and exclusive material from notable artists. It hit some major roadblocks, one of them being its pricy monthly subscription fee. During the summer of 2015, Apple stepped into the realm of music streaming and launched Apple Music. Although talks surrounding the deal with TIDAL and Apple are still in the early stages, the move would be beneficial for Apple, who would gain TIDAL’s 4.2 million subscribers. If Apple were to purchase TIDAL, it would be the second major deal they closed over a two-year span. The company purchased Dr. Dre’s Beats Electronics for $3 billion in 2014. Read more.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Appeals Court Orders New Trial In Phylicia Barnes Case…AND MORE

Also On News One: