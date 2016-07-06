Michelle Obama Continues Global Tour To Promote Girls’ Education

First Lady Michelle Obama continued her promotion of Let Girls Learn, a White House global initiative to support education for girls.

Traveling with her two daughters and mother, Mrs. Obama on Monday visited a leadership camp for girls in Liberia to encourage the teenagers to continue their struggle to obtain an education, The New York Times reported.

Speaking at the U.S. Peace Corps operated program named GLOW (Girls Leading Our World), the First Lady urged the girls to stay in school, despite the financial challenges, according to the Daily Mail.

New funding is available to assist their struggle. The United States Agency for International Development announced that it is “dedicating” up to $27 million to support the Let Girls Learn initiative in Liberia. This new commitment builds on more than $20 million in existing contributions from several organizations.

In a statement, Mrs. Obama said she’s “thrilled” to announce this new investment.

“These girls are so bright and so eager to learn, and these investments will help them build the knowledge and skills they need to provide for themselves and their families and contribute fully to their communities and their country,” she added.

President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama launched the Let Girls Learn initiative in March 2015 to enable girls across the globe to reach their full potential and contribute more to their communities.

According to The Daily Mail, just 37 percent of 15 to 24-year-old girls are literate in Liberia. Secondary school enrollment is about 40 percent for them.

After leaving Liberia, the First Lady traveled to Morocco and Spain on her education tour.

