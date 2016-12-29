Serena Williams & Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Are Engaged

World-renowned champion tennis player Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced their engagement Thursday on, well, where else but the popular social media platform, writes People magazine.

The announcement came by way of a poem, according to the entertainment news outlet:

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” Williams, 35, wrote on her verified Reddit account.

“To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.”

She continued: “But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.” Ohanian shared the Reddit announcement on Facebook, simply writing, “She said yes.”

The news comes as a surprise to most because the power couple kept their relationship private, posting only a fun Instagram photo last month, notes People.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

SOURCE: People

SEE ALSO:

Serena Williams: ‘If I Were A Man, I Would Have Been Considered The Greatest’