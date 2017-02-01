Beyoncé Announces Pregnancy On Instagram

Beyoncé is pregnant! The Lemonade singer announced the joyous news on social media with a beautiful photo of her baby bump.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” Queen Bey wrote underneath the photo on Instagram.

Social media went into a frenzy as the Carters shared they’re expecting not one, but two bundles of joy.

Congratulations to Beyoncé, Jay Z and big sister, Blue Ivy!

SEE ALSO:

Beyonce Racks Up The Most Moonmen In History Of Video Music Awards

‘No Tea, Lemonade Please:’Beyonce’s Latest Album Is What It Means To Be A Black Woman In America‘