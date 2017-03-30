Watch: Bridging The Gap – A Conversation With Kimberle Crenshaw On Black Girls Pushed Out

The battle to save Black boys in our school system overshadows the struggles of Black girls. Our girls are suspended and expelled from school at a higher rate than Black boys. NewsOne interviewed activist and writer Kimberle Crenshaw. She’s the author of “Black Girls Matter: Pushed Out, Overpoliced, and underprotected.”

She talks with NewsOne about fighting for Black girls and the African-American Policy Forum’s “Her Dream Deferred: A Week on the Status of Black Women.”

