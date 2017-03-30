Watch: Bridging The STEM Gap For Black Girls

Throughout March, NewsOne has been shinning a light on the uphill climb Black girls face in our school system. Research reveals they are punished in school at rates that are even more disproportionate than those experienced by Black boys. And academically, many of our girls are struggling, especially in low-performing schools.

Rachelle Nelson, executive director of College Achieve Public Charter School in Plainfield, New Jersey, spoke with NewsOne about ways to keep our daughters on track academically and focused on obtaining a solid foundation in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), an area where there’s significant growth of high-paying jobs.

