RESIST: Speaking Truth to Power Event Series To Kick Off With Common

Common will be one of several special guest performers during the #RESIST: Speaking Truth to Power human rights event series kick-off on Saturday, April 15 at Six01 Studio in Los Angeles, California, according to an Eventbrite page created for the first show.

Join us & these amazing speakers/ performers at #RESIST: Speaking Truth to Power in Los Angeles on 4/15. https://t.co/4bL0IOwM0u pic.twitter.com/pYwzUvP79S — Urban Native Era (@UrbanNativeEra) April 7, 2017

From Eventbrite:

On Saturday, April 15 from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM, #RESIST: Speaking Truth to Power will host their inaugural event at Six01 Studio in Los Angeles, California. This first #RESIST event is dedicated to raising funds for The Freshet Collective to support the Water Protectors and celebrating Native American art and culture.The event will feature live musical performances, special remarks, in-depth conversations, artist pop up shop, mixer and more.

The first #RESIST: Speaking Truth to Power event will feature special live performances by Grammy and Oscar-Winning Artist Common, Water Protector and Artist Antoine Edwards Jr., Grammy Nominated Artist Andra Day, Artist Moby, Water Protector and Artist Nataanii Means, Grammy Nominated Artist Aloe Blacc, Water Protector and Artist Yaz Like Jaws, Acclaimed Singer Mumu Fresh, Artist and Activist Lady Midnight, Artist Maya Jupiter, Water Protector and Artist Tufawon, Water Protector and Artist Witko, Artist Maria Isa, #RESIST All Star House Band and more. The event will also feature conversations and remarks from special guests including Honor the Earth National Campaigns Director and Native Advisor to Bernie Sanders

The event will also feature conversations and remarks from special guests including Honor the Earth National Campaigns Director and Native Advisor to Bernie Sanders Tara Houska, Filmmaker Heather Rae, Activist Sage Trudell, Activist Kathy Peltier, Activist Yonasda Lonewolf, Activist Chauncey Peltier, Filmmaker Cody Lucich, Designer Bethany Yellowtail, Artist Douglas Miles of Apache Skateboards and more.

Organizers are getting ready for the event by posting a resistance video from Standing Rock, according to a Facebook page for the event.

