No Ceilings on Success
Watch: Dr. Christopher Emdin Breaks Down School Choice

A complex issue made simple.

What’s the meaning of school choice, and why are so many people talking about it? Columbia University Professor Christopher Emdin breaks down the issue and explains the key elements of school choice in this engaging video.

Dr. Emdin is an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics, Science and Technology at Teachers College, Columbia University, where he also serves as director of science education at the Center for Health Equity and Urban Science Education.

